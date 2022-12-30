How Celtics Have Responded Following ‘Humbling’ Losing Streak

The Boston Celtics took their latest step in putting a December cold skid in the rearview mirror, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden on Thursday night.

With four consecutive wins in the books, the Celtics didn’t have the easiest time regrouping this month. Boston lost five of seven, including the first three contests to start a seven-game homestand, before going on the recent win streak, which included one brutal West Coast loss in their first meeting with the Clippers on Dec. 12.

Assistant coach Damon Stoudamire, who filled in for Joe Mazzulla, described the losing streak as “humbling” after the 116-110 victory.

“I think we just regrouped,” Stoudamire said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I think losing back-to-back, almost three games in a row. … I think it was more so humbling and I think that we knew we had to have better performances in the next three games. Especially with us going on the road.”

The night certainly began on a humbling note for the Celtics. Boston began the game shooting 1-of-7 from the field before getting a hold of their offensive momentum to pull away. While they struggled to catch fire from 3-point range (11-for-39) it was Boston’s inside work that paid dividends.

The Celtics combined to score 54 points inside the paint with 49 rebounds and seven blocks.

Stoudamire appreciated the response from the Celtics against a Clippers team who challenged them yet again.