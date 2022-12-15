How Kendrick Bourne Earned Praise From Patriots Captain In Win Over Cardinals

Kevin Harris’ first career touchdown wouldn’t have been possible without Kendrick Bourne.
The New England Patriots wide receiver delivered a key block on Arizona Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker that helped spring Harris for his second-quarter score.
That block also earned Bourne a sideline shoutout from the Patriots’ longest-tenured offensive lineman.
A team-produced “Sights & Sounds” video released Wednesday showed center David Andrews seeking out Bourne after Harris’ touchdown to praise him for his blocking prowess.
“Hey, great (expletive) block on that touchdown,” Andrews told the wideout. “I appreciate you.”
Watch Harris’ touchdown and the ensuing reaction at the 1:45 mark of this video:
Bourne took on additional blocking duties Monday night with Jakobi Meyers — the Patriots’ best run-blocking receiver — sidelined with a concussion. He also was one of Mac Jones’ most reliable pass-catchers in the 27-13 victory, finishing with five receptions on five targets for 47 yards. Among those: a diving 16-yarder on third-and-5 that helped set up a fourth-quarter touchdown by rookie running back Pierre Strong.
With DeVante Parker (concussion) held out of practice Wednesday and Meyers limited, Bourne again could play a prominent role when the Patriots visit the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.