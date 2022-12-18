How Patriots Great Fared In College Coaching Debut

It’s an experience Bill Belichick has had countless times, but former New England Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch lived it out for the first time Saturday at Fenway Park.

Making his college coaching debut with his alma mater, Branch guided the Louisville Cardinals to a 24-7 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl at the famed ballpark.

it was a unique situation for Branch, who was Louisville’s director of player development and alumni relations for the past year, but took over in an interim role after former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield recently left the program to take over at Cincinnati.

With the Patriots great helping Louisville notch the bowl win, the Cardinals got to walk away with the Keg of Nails trophy, which is given to the winner of a rivalry that started nearly a century ago. But it was the first meeting between the two sides since 2013 due to Louisville moving to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

It certainly was a great start for Branch, who had choice words for Matt Patricia’s play calling earlier in the week. And while the Super Bowl XXXIX MVP and 2022 second-round pick out of Louisville has a 1-0 record next to his name, he doesn’t plan to coach next season.

“I just started thinking about the guys in the locker room and the city,” Branch said at his introductory press conference. “I know what this means to the city. ? No I am not going to be the head coach, this is more about me wanting to lead these young men on the field.”

At least for Branch, he got to start and possibly end his coaching career with a victory.