Matt Grzelcyk had shown up for the Bruins in an understated way in Boston’s last game on Thursday.

The B’s defenseman may not be playing much of the power play this season, but still proves to be a vital component of the Bruins defense.

Grzelcyk will look to do more of the same as the Bruins face the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden on Saturday.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Granite City Electric.