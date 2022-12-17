How Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker Honored Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron

Happy Patrice Bergeron Day.

Boston is celebrating its captains accomplishment of reaching 1,000 career points. The 37-year-old became the fourth player to reach the feat after tallying an assist on a Brad Marchand goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 21. Bergeron will get a chance to celebrate his milestone in front of Bruins fans and with his family in attendance.

Before festivities began, Bergeron met with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. The next NCAA president posed for a picture with the Stanley Cup champion and declared Dec. 17 “Patrice Bergeron Day,” per Dave Maetzold of Bally Sports Ohio. The Bruins captain received a certificate that will make the declaration official.

The Black and Gold will hope to make it a celebratory holiday as the Bruins hope to rebound from a shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Boston takes on the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden with puck drop scheduled at 1 p.m. ET.

