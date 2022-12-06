MLB Fans Mock Jon Heyman In Since-Deleted Aaron Judge Tweet

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman was trending on Twitter for not one, but two tweets relating to reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge.
Heyman, prior to tweeting the free-agent outfielder was heading to the San Francisco Giants, initially referred to Judge as “Arson Judge.” Heyman quickly deleted that post and followed up with the correct spelling of “Aaron,” while being the first to report on Judge’s new team. Two minutes later, Heyman deleted that one and apologized for “jumping the gun.”
Both tweets, to no surprise, gained quite a bit of attention with Heyman’s “Arson Judge” tweet trending on Twitter just minutes later.
It’s safe to say Twitter was on fire with the jokes.