MLB Rumors: AL East Rival Shows Interest In Ex-Red Sox Pitchers

As offseason moves have continued to unfold, one fellow American League East division rival has reportedly expressed interest in adding two former Boston Red Sox starting pitchers.

Rich Hill and Michael Wacha, who both hit the free agency market following their 2022 campaigns, reportedly have garnered interest from the Baltimore Orioles, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI.

On Thursday, MLB Network?s Jon Morosi also reported Baltimore’s “continued interest” in adding Wacha to it’s rotation next season. The 31-year-old made three starts against the Orioles last season and struggled as he pitched to a 5.40 ERA. However, Wacha blossomed as the clear-cut go-to starter in Boston’s rotation when it was all set and done. Wacha went 11-2 in 23 starts with a 3.32 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in his comeback run.

Meanwhile, Hill will be 43 years old by Opening Day. Yet, the 18-year veteran has made it clear where his intentions stand for next season. Back in October, during an appearance on Audacy Sports’ ?The Bradfo Sho” with Rob Bradford, Hill revealed an offseason meeting he had with the Red Sox.

“We’ve talked and discussed,” Hill said. “Had lunch with a few guys in the front office and understanding that there is obviously a mutual interest there. We’re waiting to see.”

During his third career run in Boston, Hill went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA through 27 starts. Against the Orioles, Hill went 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA and struck out 25 batters in 19 innings pitched (four starts) last season.

Reliability might also serve as a heavy selling point to signing either Wacha or Hill. Last season, the two finished second (Wacha, 127 1/3) and third (Hill, 124 1/3) in innings pitched for the Red Sox.