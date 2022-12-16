Christian Vázquez Describes Feeling Of Returning To Fenway With Twins

The Twins made their signing of Christian Vázquez official Friday.

The 32-year-old signed a three-year deal with Minnesota after playing the second half of the 2022 Major League Baseball season with the Houston Astros, where he won his second World Series. The backstop will wear No. 8 with the Twins.

Vázquez was dealt by the Red Sox at the MLB trade deadline, but the former Boston catcher still holds a soft spot for the team with which he played eight seasons. The Twins will play the Red Sox on April 19. The return to Fenway Park likely will be an emotional one.

“Maybe I’ll cry,” Vázquez said on MLB Network, as transcribed by The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. ” … It’s going to be special. … A lot of good memories in that place. It’s going to be a special moment.”

There was some interest in bringing the catcher back to Boston, but it appears the Red Sox will roll with Reese McGuire and Connor Wong at the position in 2023.