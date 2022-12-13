MLB Rumors: Yankees To Make ‘Formal Offer’ To Top Starter

The New York Yankees are prepared to shift their focus to another top free agent.

So far this offseason, the New York Mets have been the story in terms of spending money. Of course, the Yankees did manage to re-sign 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge but other than that, they’ve been relatively quiet in terms of making moves to better their roster. Well, that looks to be changing.

New York Post’s Jon Heyman is reporting the Yankees are “expected to make a formal offer” to top free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodón.

“The Yankees have opened talks with star left-hander Carlos Rodón, and a formal offer was expected to be delivered late Monday or possibly Tuesday for the team?s big outside free-agent target,” Heyman wrote. “

Heyman continued by writing the asking price of seven-plus years and north of $200 million has left the Yankees “reluctant” but they are “very serious” about the pursuit of the two-time All-Star. If New York is able to land the 30-year-old starter, they can pair him with ace Gerrit Cole to have one of the best one-two punches in baseball at the top of the rotation.

In Rodón’s lone season with the San Francisco Giants, he finished 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts.