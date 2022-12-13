Update Provided On Kyler Murray’s Injury From Patriots-Cardinals

Early indications are Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s injury from Arizona’s matchup with the New England Patriots is as serious as it appeared.

Shortly after Murray was carted off the field with a non-contact injury, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed the Cardinals are fearing their quarterback may have sustained a “serious knee injury.”

“As it appeared almost immediately, the fear is that Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered a serious knee injury, source said. An MRI and other tests are coming,” Rapoport tweeted Monday night.

Murray was initially ruled questionable to return, but Arizona quickly adjusted that ruling to “out.” ESPN’s Lisa Salters revealed on the “Monday Night Football” broadcast that Murray was seen sobbing as was carted into the locker room from the Cardinals tunnel.

Arizona signed Murray to a contract extension this past offseason, rewarding the two-time Pro Bowler with a five-year, $230 million contract. The Cardinals have struggled to a 4-8 record, with Murray catching shots for his role in the disappointing campaign. The 25-year-old has a 66.3% completion rate, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The Cardinals shifted to Colt McCoy following the injury, who led them to a 1-1 record in his two starts this season. In his first three drives under center, McCoy helped guide Arizona to 10 points and the lead over New England.