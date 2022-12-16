Patriots Rule Out Three Starters For Pivotal Matchup With Raiders

The Patriots will be shorthanded Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

New England on Friday ruled out three starters for Its pivotal Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders: cornerback Jalen Mills, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and receiver DeVante Parker. The Patriots also listed six players as questionable, including running back Damien Harris, receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Friday’s practice in Tucson, Ariz., nevertheless offered good news for New England, as Meyers, Stevenson and cornerback Jack Jones all returned to the field after missing practice time during the week.

Here’s the full injury report:

OUT

CB Jalen Mills — Groin

OL Isaiah Wynn — Foot

WR DeVante Parker — Concussion

QUESTIONABLE

RB Damien Harris — Thigh (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers — Concussion (LP)

CB Jack Jones — Knee (LP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson — Ankle (LP)

LS Joe Cardona — Ankle (FP)

OT Yodny Cajuste — Calf/Back (LP)

The Patriots and Raiders will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.