What Mac Jones Said About Jakobi Meyers After Heartbreaking Patriots Loss

LAS VEGAS — Jakobi Meyers is one of the most well-liked and respected players in the Patriots locker room. So, it’s not surprising that everyone went to bat for the Patriots receiver after his ill-advised lateral caused a disastrous 30-24 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Among the New England players who supported the 26-year-old wideout: quarterback Mac Jones, who’s developed a close on- and off-field relationship with Meyers over the last two years.

“I think Jakobi is one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” Jones said. “He’s a fighter, and he does everything he can to try to help the team. Obviously, you have to ask Coach about (the play) and see what our plan was, but at the end of the day, the guy’s out there fighting and trying to compete to win the game. There’s a lot of things I could have done better in the game so we’re not even in that situation.

“I don’t play very well and we’re in that situation — it’s just terrible. It’s tough, but I love Jakobi and I love all the guys on our team. It’s not Jakobi’s fault.”

With three seconds left in Sunday’s game and the pivotal Week 15 matchup seemingly headed for overtime, the Patriots called a low-risk/high-reward draw play for Rhamondre Stevenson. The sophomore back scampered 23 yards as time expired but, at the end of the run, went against the coaching advice and lateralled to Meyers, who then attempted a cross-field backward pass for Jones that was picked off by Chandler Jones and returned for a game-winning touchdown.

After the game, Meyers, with tears in his eyes, took full responsibility for the play.

This is how you acknowledge a bad play in a tough situation. Kobi is a great young player that has worked tremendously hard to be a dependable difference maker for this team. Loved being his teammate his rookie year and can?t wait to see all he will continue to accomplish. https://t.co/gsWI4YdU63 — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) December 19, 2022

Safety Devin McCourty also praised Meyers, who isn’t a captain but nevertheless is viewed as a team leader