Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Devastating Loss To Raiders

Here are three studs and three duds from a wild game in Las Vegas.

STUDS

Rhamondre Stevenson

So much for that injured ankle. Stevenson was dynamic against the Raiders, running hard and showing great burst despite missing two practices during the week. He finished the game with 172 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries to go along with two catches for minus-four yards. The Patriots have no excuse for not giving him the ball at the end of their second drive, as the Raiders looked incapable of stopping him throughout the contest. Stevenson might be the best player on the team.

Offensive line

The O-line arguably was the top concern for New England entering Sunday, but the group largely held its own against a strong Vegas pass rush. Jones wasn’t sacked once and the Patriots averaged 7.1 yards per carry on the ground. New England needs this kind of offensive line play moving forward if it wants to make the postseason.

Cornerbacks

It’s a shame Vegas went on its game-tying drive in the fourth, as Patriots corners were having a fantastic afternoon before the final two minutes of regulation. Prior to that drive, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins combined for just seven catches for 57 yards — and New England was without both Jack Jones and Jalen Mills. This was a very impressive showing, particularly from Jonathan Jones and rookie Marcus Jones.

Honorable mentions: Kyle Dugger, Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong, Davon Godchaux, Josh Uche, Nick Folk and Ja’Whaun Bentley

DUDS

QB Mac Jones

Jones was very shaky in this game, missing multiple open receivers during the first half and at times looking rattled by the environment. He ultimately is to blame for his false-start penalty that wiped out a touchdown in the first quarter and some of his decision-making was questionable at best. This was a disappointing follow-up to his strong showing last Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals. That it came against the NFL’s last-ranked DVOA pass defense makes it even worse.

Here?s the goal-line false start that wiped out the TD. Patriots snapped the ball before Jonnu Smith was set. pic.twitter.com/xj51Zipphj — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 18, 2022

Coaching

Feels like the coaching lands in this section every week. The Patriots were an undisciplined mess during this game, especially during the first half. After they got the ball to the half-yard line, the Patriots called two timeouts, one of which wiped out a touchdown, and were called for a false start on a fourth-down QB-sneak attempt. The play-calling during the sequence was baffling. And the disastrous blocked punt at the end of the first half speaks for itself. It still feels crazy to say, but New England doesn’t play like a well-coached team.