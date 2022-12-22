Triston Casas ‘Very Grateful’ For Brief Time With Xander Bogaerts

Triston Casas didn’t spend a lot of time playing alongside Xander Bogaerts while members of the Red Sox, but the shortstop left quite the impact on the rookie.

Bogaerts departed Boston earlier this month for an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres after nine seasons with the Red Sox — the only Major League Baseball team he’d ever known.

Casas, who made his long-awaited debut in September, appeared in 27 games for the Red Sox in 2022. He figures to be the franchise’s long-term first baseman, but now will have to get acclimated with someone else throwing to him from short.

Even though Casas and Bogaerts played less than a quarter of the season together, Casas still is grateful for the time he was able to learn under the five-time Silver Slugger.

“He was a good mentor to me in the time I got to spend with him and was always open with information,” Casas told the Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. “I’m very grateful and was hoping to play with him for a really long time.”

Casas likely shares the same sentiments of many Red Sox fans who were hoping to see Bogaerts with the organization long-term, especially after chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made it a point to say several times that the two-time World Series champion was their No. 1 priority in the offseason.

The 2023 season figures to be Casas’ first full one at the corner position, which will provide the Red Sox some stability after Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero struggled both defensively and offensively. Even Eric Hosmer, who was traded to the Red Sox at the deadline, only played in 14 games and was released by the team Thursday.