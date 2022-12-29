How Marlins’ Jean Segura Signing Could Directly Impact Red Sox

Another potential Red Sox target came off the board Wednesday with the Miami Marlins reportedly coming to terms with free agent infielder Jean Segura.

However, if the Fish feel they have a logjam on the infield now, the Red Sox could ultimately be the ones to benefit — depsite missing out on the former Phillies infielder.

Miami, according to reports, locked up Segura with a two-year deal worth $17 million, a pact that also reportedly has an option for a third season. Segura largely played second base at the end of his Philadelphia tenure, and it’s expected he’ll play there in Miami, too. The plan, it seems, is to move Jazz Chisholm to shortstop, giving the Marlins a pretty exciting middle of the infield.

The odd man out here could be Miguel Rojas, who can play all over the infield but has been Miami’s primary shortstop for the last four seasons.

The Red Sox, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, checked in with the Marlins about Rojas’ availability earlier this month. Rosenthal made it sound like Miami’s preference was to keep Rojas, though Rosenthal also said their plans could change if they signed someone like Elvis Andrus. Whether that line of thinking is still applicable after signing Segura is unknown, and it’s possible Miami keeps Rojas to bolster its defense.

But it certainly would make sense for the Red Sox to circle back. Rojas is one of the best defensive shortstops in the sport. Rojas ranked 12th among all players at any positon last season in defensive runs saved, and only Houston’s Jeremy Pena was better at shortstop. If Boston did swing a trade, Rojas could allow Trevor Story to stay at second base. Concerns about Story’s arm strength linger as he seems like the most likely option — at this point — to play shortstop after Xander Bogaerts signed with San Diego.

The 34-year-old Rojas certainly wouldn’t do much to boost the Boston offense. He hit just .236 last season with a meager .605 OPS. That he was still good for 2.5 wins above replacement, however, speaks to his elite defensive value, and he’s a bargain with one year at $5 million left on his contract. The Marlins, of course, know that, and Rosenthal mentioned “they almost certainly would require a major-league-ready player in return.”