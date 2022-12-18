Rhamondre Stevenson Injury: Positive Update On Patriots RB

We know the Patriots will be shorthanded at running back for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. What we don’t know is just how many running backs New England will be without in Las Vegas.

Veteran Damien Harris already has been ruled out for the pivotal Week 15 matchup due to a nagging thigh injury. However, it sounds like stud sophomore Rhamondre Stevenson has a good shot at playing through an ankle injury that forced him from last Monday’s road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

“Rhamondre Stevenson, questionable with an ankle injury, has what is described as a ‘good chance’ to go,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. “A pre-game workout will determine his fate.”

That the Patriots didn’t elevate running back J.J. Taylor from the practice squad also bodes well for Stevenson’s availability. If Stevenson can’t play, New England only will have rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong — both of whom played well in Week 14 — available against the Raiders. The Patriots likely wouldn’t want to leave themselves with just two running backs for the biggest game of their season to date.

We’ll learn Stevenson’s final status when the Patriots reveal their inactives list roughly 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Allegiant Stadium.