Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Last-Second Loss To Coyotes

The Bruins lost in heartbreaking fashion Friday night when a non-icing call led Lawson Crouse to bury the game-winner with 14 seconds left and give the Arizona Coyotes the 4-3 win over Boston.

LAWSON CROUSE IS HIM. ?



His second goal of the game wins it for the @ArizonaCoyotes with 13.5 seconds remaining!! pic.twitter.com/Bsw5lQqtpv — NHL (@NHL) December 10, 2022

Many from the Bruins believed it was worthy of a call, but at the end of the day, Jeremy Swayman didn’t play the puck and the Coyotes — who have not won against the B’s since 2010 in Prague — took full advantage and ended their six-game losing streak.

It wasn’t just the non-call that led to the Bruins’ loss, though. Here are three takeaways from Friday’s loss.

Non-icing call hurt Bruins, obviously

It looked as if the Bruins were going to get the icing call and have an offensive zone faceoff with 17 seconds left and a prime opportunity to break the 3-3 tie. Jeremy Swayman put his hand up as if the icing call was going to come, but it never did. No one on the Bruins played the puck and the Coyotes jumped all over the opportunity.

“We thought it should have been icing. It shouldn’t matter,” Montgomery told reporters after the game. “The only thing that should matter is whether our D-man could touch the puck before it crosses the goal line.”

Nick Foligno, who scored the game-tying goal late in the third period, was “dumbfounded” that icing wasn’t called.