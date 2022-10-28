Jeremy Swayman Fulfills Promise In Bounce-Back Start For Bruins

“I guarantee you that I’m going to make this up.”

Those are the words Jeremy Swayman said after his ugly start in the Boston Bruins’ 7-5 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 18. The goalie was pulled after two periods and six goals allowed in an uncharacteristic outing.

After the loss, Swayman promised his team he’d fix what went wrong.

And he did.

Swayman made 28 saves en route to a 5-1 Bruins win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at TD Garden. It was his first start since Oct. 18 and clearly took his promise to the B’s to heart. Swayman looked poised, confident and was Boston’s best player through two periods, keeping the Bruins in the game with timely saves.

“It was nine days of working hard,” Swayman told reporters after the game. “I knew I was gonna get another shot and I wanted to make sure I took advantage of it, talked to the right people, my mentors, and worked hard on the ice, early on and late off every day. It’s been a really fun ride. I’m excited how I played (Thursday) and obviously really excited for the two points.”

Swayman’s two starts prior to Thursday were not his best. He didn’t look how he did last year and, even though it was early in the season, the thought of the goalie having a sophomore slump started to creep into the minds of fans. But sometimes players just get off to slow starts. Look at Taylor Hall, who clearly was not playing to the level we know he’s capable of and since has turned things around.