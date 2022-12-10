Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Weighs In On Controversial Ending Vs. Coyotes

Shocking would be an understatement when describing the final sequence that transpired during the Boston Bruins’ 4-3 loss against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Friday night.
Just when it all seemed as though momentum had swung the Bruins way and would propel them to a shot at back-to-back wins on the road, it all fell apart in the blink of an eye, and in controversial fashion, too.
In the final minute of the third period with the game tied at 3-3, it looked as though the game was headed for overtime when it appeared the Coyotes were going to be called for icing. Instead, as the puck trickled slightly past goalie Jeremy Swayman and hit the side of the net, the referee called off the icing.
Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort, seemingly caught off guard, then turned the puck over and Coyotes left winger Lawson Crouse came through in clutch fashion, delivering the game-winner with 13.5 seconds left.
Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery certainly disagreed with the call that was made.
“We thought it should’ve been icing,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It shouldn’t matter. The only thing that should waive it off is whether our D-man could touch the puck before it crosses the goal line.”
Montgomery remained optimistic and even credited the Arizona squad, which delivered a much more gritty performance than they did during their previous meeting back on Oct. 15 in Boston. Montgomery also noted his appreciation for the Bruins’ determination and resilience to keep the game competitive throughout the entire night.
“It’s gonna happen during the year where you lose games,” Montgomery said. “We’ve won a couple where the puck bounces our way. Tonight, the puck didn’t bounce our way. Their goalie played great. I loved their effort and I love the fact that we just keep playing no matter what happens.”
Nick Foligno, who came through in a major way for the Bruins and supplied a huge goal to level the score off a one-timer with just over five minutes remaining in the game on a power play, shared a very similar — yet much more strongly worded — reaction to how the final seconds transpired in costly fashion for Boston.
“I was shocked. I actually couldn’t believe it. I was almost like dumbfounded to a point,” Foligno said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Not to knock those guys, it’s just a surprising call when 100 times out of 100 that’s an icing. So, I don’t really know the difference.”
Here are more notes from Friday’s Bruins-Coyotes game:
— With the loss, the Bruins’ previous 19-game win streak against the Coyotes was snapped.
“It’s a disappointing way to end a good hockey game, to be honest with you, with that call at the end,” Foligno said.
— David Pastrnak, who netted a first-period goal to tie the game early, extended his goal streak to four games. The 26-year-old has scored five goals, including two on the power play, during the stretch off 25 shots.
— The Bruins have lost two of their last three. That’s the closest they’ve come to consecutive losses this season.
— Despite the loss, the Bruins remained atop the league standings with an NHL-best 21-4-1 record through their first 26 games played.
— The Bruins will next take the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, along with an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.