Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Weighs In On Controversial Ending Vs. Coyotes

Shocking would be an understatement when describing the final sequence that transpired during the Boston Bruins’ 4-3 loss against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Friday night.

Just when it all seemed as though momentum had swung the Bruins way and would propel them to a shot at back-to-back wins on the road, it all fell apart in the blink of an eye, and in controversial fashion, too.

In the final minute of the third period with the game tied at 3-3, it looked as though the game was headed for overtime when it appeared the Coyotes were going to be called for icing. Instead, as the puck trickled slightly past goalie Jeremy Swayman and hit the side of the net, the referee called off the icing.

Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort, seemingly caught off guard, then turned the puck over and Coyotes left winger Lawson Crouse came through in clutch fashion, delivering the game-winner with 13.5 seconds left.

Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery certainly disagreed with the call that was made.

“We thought it should’ve been icing,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It shouldn’t matter. The only thing that should waive it off is whether our D-man could touch the puck before it crosses the goal line.”

Montgomery remained optimistic and even credited the Arizona squad, which delivered a much more gritty performance than they did during their previous meeting back on Oct. 15 in Boston. Montgomery also noted his appreciation for the Bruins’ determination and resilience to keep the game competitive throughout the entire night.