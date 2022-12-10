U.S. Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies Covering World Cup

Grant Wahl, a well-known soccer journalist, collapsed and died while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

During extra time between Argentina and the Netherlands, Wahl, according to ESPN, fell back in his seat before those around him called for assistance.

An official cause of death has not been released, but Wahl did reveal on his website that he had been sick and visited a clinic in Qatar.

“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote, per ESPN. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.

“I didn’t have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno.”

In November, Wahl was detained briefly for wearing a shirt in support of LGBTQIA+ community to the U.S.A-Wales game.

Wahl turned 48 one day before his death.