Watch England Vs. France Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

England and France will take the field for their quarterfinals round matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

With the World Cup down to eight teams, England will be tasked with overcoming the defending champs in a high-leverage contest. France, on the other hand, will look to remain the top dog through its dominant run as it’s already become the first reigning champions to advance to the quarterfinals round since Brazil did in 2006.

England won Group B and defeated Senegal with ease (3-0), while France, who won Group D, also totaled three goals en route to punching its quarterfinals ticket over Poland.

As France has made its repeat campaign a convincing one, the oddsmakers, however, envision that run coming to an end. England is favored +105 prior to game time as France serves as the underdog with its odds at -130, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The winner will advance to the semifinals round, scheduled for Dec. 14.

When: Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX