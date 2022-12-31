NFL, NFLPA Release Statement Regarding Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL and NFL Players Association — for the second time this season — have concluded its review of the circumstances surrounding Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered his third concussion of the 2022 season in Week 16. Tagovailoa played most of the loss to the Green Bay Packers, and the concussion spotters did not check him out after his head hit the ground hard on a takedown.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tagovailoa indeed has a concussion and will miss Week 17 against the New England Patriots. This prompted the NFL and NFLPA to review the situation earlier this week.

A joint statement was released Saturday afternoon, provided by NFL insider Josina Anderson.

The NFL and NFLPA concluded their joint review of the application of concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The joint review determined the protocol was not triggered. The protocol is initiated when a player receives an impact to the head and exhibits or reports signs or symptoms suggestive of a concussion. The review established that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and it’s unclear if he will play again this season.