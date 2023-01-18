Nick Foligno Speech Tops Bruins Winter Classic ‘Behind The B’ Insights

— The greatest player of all time takes a moment to say hello to Wayne Gretzky.

— Another pretty cool pregame moment came when referee Chris Rooney stopped by the Bruins’ bench to exchange pleasantries. Jim Montgomery goes out of his way to congratulate Rooney, a Southie native, on the hometown assignment.

— As for the actual hockey game. Marchand was mic’d up. It’s worth your time.

— As we all remember, the Penguins outplayed the Bruins through two periods before Boston stormed back. We also learned in the immediate aftermath of the game that veteran forward Nick Foligno was able to rally the troops with a speech during intermission.

“There are moments that I think you look back on and talking to (Bergeron) and the guys that have played, you only remember the ones you win,” Foligno told reporters after the game. “So I think that was the talk. It’s just, ‘We just got to find a way to win this one. It’s going to make it that much better.'”

The actual version of the speech is much better, and luckily, cameras were rolling. Here’s a transcript of Foligno’s speech.

We gotta know who we are here. We’re gonna get it. We’re the best team in the league. ? Do you guys understand how we did that? We have outworked and out-detailed and out-proceessed every team we’ve played against. We are relentless in how we play. Right now, we’re getting run out of the building, and the only reason on the only shifts we’ve done well are straight ahead, are hard-working shifts, lunch-pail attitude. Which is what we’ve been doing. The skill comes out with this team when we do that, boys. Let’s dominate the (expletive) out of the period. Let’s take over. Let’s take them right out of the fucking game. Let’s not get flustered by what they’re doing. Let’s just zone in on what it is — we need to win this (expletive) game. I want these two points. I’m sure every guy in this room does too. We’re down one-nothing, we have not played well. We’re going to come back, we’re going to storm this (expletive) team, and we’re going to win this game, right? ? Let’s zone in, let’s do it for each other, and let’s build something.

“Let’s give these fans something to cheer about, eh?” Jake DeBrusk replies as Foligno retreats to his locker.

— We pause for an awesome drone shot.