Bills Share ‘Amazing’ Update On Damar Hamlin’s Miraculous Recovery

Damar Hamlin is home.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center announced Monday the Bills safety was released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo.

“He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery,” a statement read.

The Bills also tweeted a pair of updates from two doctors, each of whom shared an amazing story regarding Hamlin’s status.

“Damar walked his first lap around the hospital on Friday and he’s on a normal to accelerated trajectory. We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery,” Dr. William Knight IV said.

“Damar was able to watch the Bills game yesterday from the hospital. When the Bills ran the opening kickoff back he was jumping up and down,” Dr. Timothy Pritts added.