Damar Hamlin Reacted Like So Many Others After Bills’ Kick Return TD

1 hours ago

Some moments in sports mean far more than what’s on the surface and Sunday’s 96-yard opening kickoff return by Bills running back Nyheim Hines certainly fits that billing.

Following an emotional week after the hospitalization and continued recovery of safety Damar Hamlin, the Bills took the field at Highmark Stadium by immediately elevated the emotions to pandemonium. After pregame tributes for Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in Cincinnati, Hines took the opening kickoff to the house to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead and a storybook return to the field.

Hamlin, like so many others watching, couldn’t believe it. The Bills safety tweeted “OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!” immediately after the game’s opening play.

You can watch the play here:

Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field during “Monday Night Football.” He’s since made a remarkable recovery with doctors offering a positive update Thursday.

