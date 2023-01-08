Damar Hamlin Shares Instagram Post Before Patriots-Bills Game

Sunday afternoon’s contest at Highmark Stadium means a great deal to both the Buffalo Bills and the visiting New England Patriots.

And to the surprise of no one who knows Damar Hamlin or has become familiar with him this past week, the safety wishes he could take the field with his team for Week 18.

Hamlin, who’s in recovery after suffering cardiac arrest last Monday at Paycor Stadium, expressed as much with a social media post a few hours before the AFC East rivals kicked off in Western New York. The post carried a similar level of positivity and enthusiasm as the one shared Saturday, his first since going down in Cincinnati.

“It’s GameDay & There’s Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers.. God Using Me In A Different Way Today! Tell Someone You Love Them Today! #prayfor3,” Hamlin captioned the post.

Fortunately for Hamlin, it sounds like he won’t need to rely on doctors or his family to inform him of how the Bills fare in their regular-season finale. ESPN’s Coley Harvey on Sunday morning reported it’s “quite likely” the 24-year-old will be able to watch the game at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.