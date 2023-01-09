TCU-Georgia Betting Preview: Three Bets For CFP Title Game The Bulldogs are heavy favorites by Travis Thomas 1 hours ago

TCU and Georgia will do battle Monday night in Los Angeles as the college football season comes to an end with the CFP title game.

Here are three bets to make in the showdown between the Horned Frogs and defending champion Bulldogs, starting with the point spread.

(All betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.)

TCU +13

Both teams survived just to get here. The Bulldogs had to sweat it out against a hard-charging underdog Ohio State team that held two-touchdown leads in both halves only for Georgia to eke out a 42-41 win. Georgia held off an underdog, while TCU’s Cinderella glass slipper fit perfectly in its upset of the Michigan Wolverines. TCU quarterback Max Duggan threw for 4 touchdowns and the Horned Frogs’ defense took two picks to the house for scores as TCU won a 51-45 track meet. This TCU team has done the improbable all season long and Monday night will be no different. Although I like Georgia to win this game, I think TCU will be competitive and that’s why I’ll take my chances on TCU with the points.

Under 63.5

I think Georgia will try and slow down the pace from the semifinal games and use its SEC size and physicality to bully TCU. Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh is a big, strong running back who will be busy all night. If Georgia plays bully ball, it will win the time of possession battle and keep Duggan and that explosive TCU offense on the sidelines. Most of the Horned Frogs’ games this season were high-scoring affairs, but they showed they can win low-scoring close games, as well. In November, TCU won a hard-fought defensive battle on the road in Austin, defeating Texas 17-10. The SEC historically has always had close defensive games, but this season’s Bulldogs have streamrolled mostly everyone in their path. The only game of note that was a rock fight came at Kentucky, beating the Wildcats 16-6. This game will meet somewhere in the middle of high scoring but above these low scoring totals, as well. My prediction is the Bulldogs win 34-23, so give me the under.

Kenny McIntosh two-plus touchdowns (+350)

My final bet is on McIntosh, who will be the X-factor. There were several games this season where he was the leading rusher and receiver for Georgia. Against the Buckeyes, McIntosh had that versatility on display, logging 126 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. In a game where I think the Bulldogs will try and dominate the line of scrimmage, I’ll take my chances betting on McIntosh to break through for at least a pair of scores.