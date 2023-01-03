Skip Bayless Dragged For Awful Damar Hamlin Tweet

There was a strong consensus among NFL players, fans and media alike Monday night following the terrifying collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Unsurprisingly, the contrarian’s contrarian, Skip Bayless went against the tide. While many hoped and pleaded on social media that the NFL would call it a night and postpone the Bills-Bengals game after Hamlin was taken to the hospital, Bayless wanted to talk about the important thing: logistics.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of the game — but how?” Bayless tweeted Monday night. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ? which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Bayless isn’t necessarily wrong. Monday night’s game has pretty massive postseason seeding ramifications, but professional football is not life and death. Hamlin’s situation, which included him being rushed to the hospital in Cincinnati, sure looks like it is.

Bayless, unsurprisingly, got stomped out on the internet streets for the tweet.

About 20 minutes after the tweet, Bayless’ message had been quote-tweeted more than 23,000 times with 27,000 replies.

I hope you?re fired for this. — Marcos González ?? (@polosmarcos) January 3, 2023

what are you even trying to say here? you're saying the game is irrelevant but also that it needs to be played? you don't need to be a hot take artist here you weirdo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 3, 2023

You have to be joking — Jonathan Williams (@Jwillpart2) January 3, 2023

What is wrong with you? — Luke Sawhook ?? (@lukesawhook) January 3, 2023

Delete your account! — Victor Rojas (@VictorRojas) January 3, 2023

And on and on and on.

As of 10 p.m. ET, the game was still temporarily suspended. Bayless, meanwhile, remains a dolt.

UPDATE (10:05 p.m. ET): The NFL has suspended the game, and it’s unclear when it will be made up or resumed.