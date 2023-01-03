Patriots Players Send Support To Bills’ Damar Hamlin After Injury

Many New England Patriots players shared prayers and well-wishes for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered a frightening injury during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin, a second-year pro out of Pittsburgh, collapsed on the field, received CPR and was taken out of Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium in an ambulance after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The game was suspended as Hamlin was transported to a local hospital. Roughly an hour later, it officially was postponed.

In his postponement announcement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Hamlin was “in critical condition.”

Patriots defensive backs Adrian Phillips, Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones, running back Damien Harris, tight end Jonnu Smith, wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker, tackle Trent Brown, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and quarterbacks Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Brian Hoyer were among scores of NFL players who sent messages of support for Hamlin on social media.

We with you too?????? https://t.co/4bZHtv8ijw — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) January 3, 2023

Prayers up.. ?? — Damien Harris (@DHx34) January 3, 2023

Prayers going up ???? — J Jones (@justjjones) January 3, 2023

Praying fervently for Damar Hamlin, his family, loved ones, teammates, coaches, and entire NFL family. God?s purpose is perfect ?? — Jonnu Smith (@Easymoney_81) January 3, 2023

Prayers to Damar Hamlin and family/loved ones ?? — Trent Brown (@Trent) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for D ham ???? — Josh Uche ??? (@_Uche35) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin? — Bailey Zappe (@baileyzappe04) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for #3?????????? — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) January 3, 2023

WORST PART ABOUT THIS GAME! LORD WE NEED YOU TO KEEP DAMAR HERE! PLEASE IN JESUS NAME! — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) January 3, 2023

Prayers up mannn 3???? — DeVante Parker (@DeVanteParker11) January 3, 2023

Please God let Damar be ok ?? ?? — Brian Hoyer (@bhoyer7) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family. ? — Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) January 3, 2023

The Patriots also tweeted from their official team account that their “thoughts are with” Hamlin and the “entire Bills organization.”

Our thoughts are with @HamlinIsland as well as the entire @BuffaloBills organization ??? — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2023

New England is scheduled to visit Buffalo this Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.