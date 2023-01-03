Patriots Players Send Support To Bills’ Damar Hamlin After Injury

Many New England Patriots players shared prayers and well-wishes for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered a frightening injury during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hamlin, a second-year pro out of Pittsburgh, collapsed on the field, received CPR and was taken out of Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium in an ambulance after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
The game was suspended as Hamlin was transported to a local hospital. Roughly an hour later, it officially was postponed.
In his postponement announcement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Hamlin was “in critical condition.”
Patriots defensive backs Adrian Phillips, Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones, running back Damien Harris, tight end Jonnu Smith, wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker, tackle Trent Brown, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and quarterbacks Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Brian Hoyer were among scores of NFL players who sent messages of support for Hamlin on social media.
The Patriots also tweeted from their official team account that their “thoughts are with” Hamlin and the “entire Bills organization.”
New England is scheduled to visit Buffalo this Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.