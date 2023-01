Brad Marchand has been proving that he’s finally back and better than ever.

Marchand and the Boston Bruins look to get back in the win column at home as they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to TD Garden after their first regulation loss in Boston Thursday night.

The B’s left wing has had 10 points over his last 7 games and looks to bring that energy into Saturday’s Original Six matchup.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Granite City Electric.