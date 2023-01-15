Where Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Stands With Recovery From Injury

Jaylen Brown is set to miss his second consecutive game due to right adductor tightness when the Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road Saturday night.

The star guard sustained the injury during his 41-point effort in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Joe Mazzulla gave a somewhat concerning update on Brown a day after the injury occurred, but Brown’s ailment being listed as just tightness and not a strain might signal the injury isn’t overly serious.

The interim head coach couldn’t provide any clarity on that front, but may have lessened the fears of Celtics fans with what he had to say about Brown prior to facing the Hornets.

“He’s doing good,” Mazzulla told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston. “I don’t know anything about the difference between them (tightness and strain). I just know he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing, trying to get back as fast as he can.”

Mazzulla said previously Brown, who had been durable this season up to this point, is expected to miss a “week or so,” making it seem unlikely Brown will play in Monday’s game against the Hornets as well.

It will be interesting, though, to see if Brown does give it a go when the Golden State Warriors travel to the TD Garden this upcoming Thursday for the first time since winning the NBA title on the famed parquet.