Brad Marchand’s Assist On Patrice Bergeron Goal Extends Streak

Brad Marchand’s point-streak lives on!

The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens in a thrilling Original Six matchup at the Bell Centre, making the Black and Gold the fastest team in NHL history to reach 80 points in a season.

Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and the left-winger contributed with an assist on a huge Patrice Bergeron goal, extending his point-streak to six games.

