Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals Message To Joona Koppanen Ahead Of NHL Debut

Joona Koppanen will make his NHL debut Thursday night when the Bruins host the Seattle Kraken.

Koppanen will slot into the fourth line center role for Boston as Tomas Nosek — who will remain in the lineup — deals with an injury that’s prevented him from taking faceoffs.

The Kraken, who have won six straight coming into Thursday’s contest, have the second-best five-on-five goal-differential, trailing only the Bruins, so it will be a good test for Koppanen. But head coach Jim Montgomery just wants the 2016 fifth-round draft pick to have fun.

“Just go out and enjoy yourself,” Montgomery told reporters after Thursday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “He’s earned it. He’s done a great job down in Providence. You’ve earned the right to be here. It’s your first game in the NHL. Enjoy every second of it.”

The 24-year-old Koppanen has played well in Providence this year with five goals and 14 assists, but his 6-foot-5, 216-pound frame will provide the Bruins some size and physicality on the forward front.

The Bruins drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.