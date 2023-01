The Bruins continue to dominate the NHL as they win their sixth-straight game and improve to a league-best 38-5-4 record as they took down the Montreal Canadiens 4-2.

The B’s will be back in action on Thursday when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning and look to extend their road-win streak to eight games.

For more from the Bruins win, George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above.