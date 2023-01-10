Cole Strange Tells Mac Jones Story To Highlight QB’s Work Ethic

Mac Jones left a lasting impression on Cole Strange during their first season as Patriots teammates.

During Monday’s locker room clean-out day, Strange was asked for his thoughts on Jones’ leadership throughout a trying season in New England. The rookie guard, who endured his own struggles in 2022, used the question as an opportunity to highlight Jones’ work ethic.

“Well, I think Mac is a leader,” Strange said. “I think Mac’s, like, if anything … I know he’s got a really, really great work ethic.

“There’s so many times where I remember, like, I was here ridiculously late for no reason, later than I should’ve been. And he was like, still watching film or something, or getting treatment. He’s got a really, really great work ethic. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

Strange wasn’t alone in commending Jones after Sunday’s season-ending loss in Buffalo.

Multiple Patriots players praised the sophomore quarterback, especially Jakobi Meyers, who revealed he still thinks about the way Jones handled himself while fans called for Bailey Zappe. Bill Belichick’s real opinions on Jones might remain unclear, but the same can’t be said for those of Jones’ teammates.