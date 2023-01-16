Eight Burning Questions Facing Patriots This Offseason

After failing to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years, the New England Patriots know changes are necessary this offseason.

As Bill Belichick formulates his plan to bring the Patriots back to contention in 2023, here are the eight biggest questions facing his team:

1. Who will be the new offensive coordinator?

The Patriots announced in last Thursday’s shockingly transparent statement that they will hire an official OC this offseason, with interviews for a savior of that much-maligned unit set to begin this week. So, who will it be?

Bill O’Brien projects as the favorite given his deep Patriots ties, prior relationship with Mac Jones and current availability, but there are many potential options, including a promotion for tight ends coach Nick Caley. More comprehensive changes to the offensive staff are possible, too, especially if the new coordinator is given the authority to import some of his preferred assistants.

Per the NFL’s Rooney Rule, New England must interview at least one minority candidate before hiring a new coordinator. That rule also now applies to quarterbacks coaches, as well.

2. What will Jerod Mayo’s role be?

The other half of that aforementioned statement revealed the Patriots and Mayo were in talks on a long-term extension. With Mayo subsequently turning down chances to interview for both defensive coordinator and head-coaching jobs elsewhere, the sides appear to be close to a deal, if they haven’t reached one already.

It’s unlikely the in-demand 36-year-old would stick around in his same linebackers coach/de facto co-defensive coordinator role, though, so this extension almost certainly will include some sort of promotion. The Patriots could make him the official DC, but with Steve Belichick calling defensive plays for the last several seasons, that would be an awkward move. The addition of “assistant head coach” to Mayo’s title — perhaps with an assurance that he’ll be at the front of the line to replace Belichick when the latter retires — might be more likely.