Patriots Rumors: Why Bill Belichick Might Welcome Robert Kraft Coaching Mandate

Bill Belichick isn’t someone who likes to be told how to run his football team. But the New England Patriots head coach could make an exception this offseason.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Tuesday that Belichick is aware of the mistakes he made in structuring his offensive coaching staff this season and “may be OK” with team owner Robert Kraft demanding an overhaul of that staff.

Kraft made clear Monday in a letter to Patriots season-ticket holders that he was not pleased with the team’s on-field product this season, and multiple reports have indicated he isn’t happy with New England’s Matt Patricia- and Joe Judge-led coaching setup on offense.

“Despite his largely blameless Monday press conference, Belichick understands that he screwed up the offense this season with his decisions and will set out to fix that,” Bedard wrote. “How? No one knows, Belichick keeps his own counsel. Ownership wants changes to the offensive coaching structure — and may want those changes to be widespread.

“Belichick is open to this and, in fact, may be OK with Kraft coming down heavy-handed with demands about certain coaches because it would free up Belichick to make those changes because he could, in essence, blame ownership for forcing his hand.”

The Patriots lost longtime coordinator Josh McDaniels and four other offensive assistants last offseason, with receivers coach Mick Lombardi, O-line coach Carmen Bricillo and assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree following McDaniels to Las Vegas and running backs coach Ivan Fears retiring.

To fill those holes, Belichick tapped Patricia to call plays and coach the O-line and brought back Judge to coach quarterbacks. He promoted ex-Patriots players Troy Brown and Vinnie Sunseri to replace Lombardi and Fears, respectively, making them lead position coaches for the first time.