Could Kliff Kingsbury Be Patriots Option After Cardinals Firing?

Bill O’Brien won’t be the only offensive-minded coach with Patriots ties available in this hiring cycle.

The Cardinals on Monday fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who operated an innovative and explosive offensive in Arizona but coached teams that regularly fell short of expectations. His record in four seasons: 28-37-1, with one postseason appearance and no playoff wins.

The Arizona job was Kingsbury’s first at the NFL level, so he’s never worked under New England coach Bill Belichick. But he has played under Belichick. The Patriots drafted the former Texas Tech quarterback in the sixth round in 2003, and he spent one season with the team, watching from injured reserve as New England won its second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Is Kingsbury’s Patriots connection as strong as someone like O’Brien, who was a New England assistant for five years and its quarterbacks coach and offensive play-caller for three of them? Of course not. A potential candidate like Chad O’Shea also has more direct ties after coaching Patriots wide receivers for a decade (2009-18).

But Belichick rarely hires high-level assistants with whom he does not have a prior relationship, and Kingsbury checks that box, albeit in an unconventional way. Belichick recently praised the 43-year-old for his “aggressive” approach ahead of the Patriots’ Week 14 win in Arizona.

“He has a good offensive system, we saw that in college,” Belichick said. “Had a lot of explosive plays and players at Tech. They’re explosive at Arizona and have been since he got there. Aggressive on fourth down, aggressive in the kicking game, aggressive on defense. Their whole style is pretty aggressive. But offensively they run it, they throw it, get the ball outside, get the ball down the field, quarterback’s athletic. They’ve got a good attack.”

Kingsbury’s respect for Belichick was clear from his comments during the leadup to that game.