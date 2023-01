The Bruins became the fastest team in NHL history to reach thirty-five wins in a season after defeating the Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night. Linus Ullmark also reached a major milestone with this win as he has now recorded 100 career wins in the NHL.

Boston will continue their New York road trip with a matchup against the Rangers this Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

George Balekji has more from the Bruins’ victory in the Ford Final Five Facts video above!