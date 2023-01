Hampus Lindholm did everything he could to score a goal in Sunday night’s win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Lindholm potted one in the third period, contributing to the Boston Bruins 7-1 victory over the Ducks to close out their California road trip.

This was the defenseman’s fifth goal of the season.

For more, check out the “Best Comeback,” in the video above presented by Berkshire Bank.