Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Icemen Provide Advice For Beanpot Newcomers

BOSTON — The Beanpot Tournament is unlike any other regular-season game for the four annual participating colleges.

And while the upperclassmen on Boston University, Northeastern, Boston College and Harvard will try to clue in their younger teammates who have yet to play in a Beanpot, they know the best way to describe it is just by having them gain the experience firsthand.

“It’s hard because you really don’t know until you experience that first game,” BU senior defenseman Case McCarthy told NESN.com at Monday’s media day for the event. “I think the easiest way to explain it is we play Northeastern, Harvard and BC all year long, so take that atmosphere and put it in a 20,000-seat stadium essentially. It’s exciting. Try to support them because once you step on the ice it’s a whole different atmosphere.”

That atmosphere can sure be intimating for the freshmen who find their way onto the ice at TD Garden. And the Terriers will rely on captain Domenick Fensore in an effort to try to capture a second straight Beanpot title.

“It’s kind of unlike any other tournament,” Fensore said. “They’ve played in a lot of big games growing up and being around hockey. You kind of really can’t tell them what to do until their out there. Just enjoy the moment, but when it comes to playing, be ready to go. Kind of control your emotions throughout the game because there’s so many highs and lows.”

Northeastern senior captain Aidan McDonough is no stranger to the Beanpot, either, and will keep his advice simple to the rest of the Huskies.

“For me the messaging will just be take care of your first hit, get your first shot under your belt, first couple of shifts and try to settle in as quickly as possible,” McDonough said.