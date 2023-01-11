MLB Rumors: Padres Add Veteran Power Bat To Potent Lineup

Even with a lineup already loaded with stars, the San Diego Padres still went out and obtained another power bat Wednesday to add to the mix.

The Padres reportedly reached a one-year agreement with veteran designated hitter Nelson Cruz, according to MLB Insider Héctor Gómez. The deal is worth just $1 million, per FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray.

Murray also noted the 42-year-old Cruz was willing to take less money for an opportunity to win his first World Series title as he enters his 19th big-league season.

Cruz is far from his prime, but showed in 2021, when he earned the seventh All-Star nod of his career with the Minnesota Twins, that he can still turn back the clock on occasion. That season, Cruz hit .265 while belting 32 home runs and collecting 86 RBIs with his time spent on the Twins and Tampa Bay Rays.

Cruz displayed diminished power in his lone campaign with the Washington Nationals last season when he recorded a .234 batting average and socked 10 home runs — his fewest total since 2008 — to go along with 64 RBIs.

While getting some pop out of Cruz’s bat would definitely be beneficial, the Dominican Republic native can also serve as a much-needed veteran presence in the clubhouse, especially after several teammates called out Fernando Tatis Jr. for his immaturity following his PED suspension.

By adding former Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and now signing Cruz, those could just be the last pieces of the puzzle for the Padres in their quest to bring a World Series championship to San Diego.