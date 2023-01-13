Patriots Rumors: Nick Caley ‘Strong Candidate’ For This AFC Rival

Could the New England Patriots’ longest-tenured offensive assistant jump ship to an AFC East rival this offseason?

Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley is a “strong candidate” for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

A few strong candidates for #Jets OC position, though it will be a wide-ranging search and other names will emerge:

— #Patriots TE coach Nick Caley

— #Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson

— Former #Colts OC Marcus Brady — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2023

Rapoport reiterated that list during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” naming Caley as a candidate of “very high interest” for the Jets.

New York and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur “agreed to part ways” Thursday, according to the team, leaving head coach Robert Saleh with a high-profile opening on his staff.

Caley also has been rumored as a possible OC choice in Houston if the Texans hire Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, and a reunion with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas is possible, as well. The 39-year-old reportedly tried to follow McDaniels — a fellow John Carroll University product — to the Raiders last offseason, but the Patriots blocked him from doing so.