Patriots Rumors: Nick Caley ‘Strong Candidate’ For This AFC Rival

Could the New England Patriots’ longest-tenured offensive assistant jump ship to an AFC East rival this offseason?
Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley is a “strong candidate” for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Rapoport reiterated that list during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” naming Caley as a candidate of “very high interest” for the Jets.
New York and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur “agreed to part ways” Thursday, according to the team, leaving head coach Robert Saleh with a high-profile opening on his staff.
Caley also has been rumored as a possible OC choice in Houston if the Texans hire Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, and a reunion with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas is possible, as well. The 39-year-old reportedly tried to follow McDaniels — a fellow John Carroll University product — to the Raiders last offseason, but the Patriots blocked him from doing so.
The Patriots could include Caley in their upcoming round of offensive coordinator interviews, but if he doesn’t land that job in New England, it seems he’ll have plenty of interest elsewhere. He’s been with the Patriots since 2016 and has served as their tight ends coach since 2017, and his contract reportedly is up.