Randy Moss Makes Funny Offer To Cowboys Before 49ers Game

Randy Moss is ready and willing to provide his services to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Moss expressed as much on the latest episode of ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown,” but he wasn’t talking about catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott at Levi’s Stadium. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was offering a skill set Dallas might be in need of in the wake of the wild-card round.

Hours before kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers, ESPN recapped the kicking disaster Brett Maher endured last Monday in Tampa Bay. Within the segment, the network aired a clip of Moss drilling a 25-yard field goal at Empower Field in Denver. And if Mike McCarthy and company aren’t very confident in Maher going into Sunday night’s game, Moss is ready to step in.

“Jerry Jones, I am available,” Moss said. “For all of Cowboys Nation, I’ll come out of this suit and put No. 84 on and put it through the upright.”

Dallas did take a precautionary measure in the days after Maher’s mess, signing Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad. But the Cowboys elected not to elevate their new kicker to the 53-man roster, meaning Maher will have a shot at redemption in the Bay Area.

America’s Team might need a flawless performance from Maher, too, as points probably will be hard to come by against arguably the NFL’s best defense.