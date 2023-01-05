What Ex-Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi Recalls From 2018 World Series

Nathan Eovaldi’s run with the Boston Red Sox reached its end this offseason when the right-handed starting pitcher signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

Yet, after being introduced to the Rangers on Thursday, Eovaldi reminisced over the 2018 World Series victory with Boston.

After beginning his 2018 campaign with the division rival Tampa Bay Rays, Eovaldi was dealt to Boston before the Major League Baseball trade deadline. This move would both uplift the Red Sox and Eovaldi to the highest point of his career.

As he pitched out of the bullpen during the World Series, Eovaldi tossed eight innings in three appearances while sporting a 1.13 ERA against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The single run he allowed came during his heroic six-inning relief appearance in Game 3 — which ended after 18 innings.

“I felt like as soon as I joined the Red Sox, from being traded over from the Rays, it was just, we knew where we were at the time and there was one goal and that was to win the World Series,” Eovaldi said on MLB Network. “… That was my first time being able to play in the postseason, to go out there and be in the bright lights. It was my second time being with a team that was in the postseason. I tried to take everything in and enjoy the moment. It was an extremely fun ride for sure.”

Eovaldi further pay dividends to the Red Sox in the 2021 American League wild card playoff round against the New York Yankees.

Eovaldi limited New York’s power-filled lineup to just one run and four hits through 5.1 innings, which punched Boston’s ticket to the AL Division Series.