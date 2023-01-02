Winter Classic Not ‘Another Regular Season Game’ For Bruins

The Bruins will take part in their fourth Winter Classic on Monday, and Boston knows how big of a game the event is.

Head coach Jim Montgomery has called the game the “Super Bowl” for the NHL regular season due to the eyes that will be on the sport and the celebration and fanfare involved.

“It’s a magnificent moment. … It’s a special game and no way is it just another regular season game,” Montgomery told reporters, per Eric Russo of BostonBruins.com. “It’s a great game to show off what the NHL is all about. You have stars that have done so much in the league, you have young budding stars, you have the speed of the game — both teams like to play fast, both teams like to make plays.

“I think it’s gonna be a great event and two teams that right now are in playoff positions, and you expect to see come spring time.”

The B’s will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park — the second time the Winter Classic will be held there. The Bruins were successful in their last Winter Classic in 2019 with a win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.

David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman have showed off the customized gear they will be sporting Monday as the Black and Gold have made sure to not miss out on a special time.

“It’s my fifth (outdoor) game and I’m still looking forward to (Monday),” Patrice Bergeron told reporters. “But also, you look at it on the calendar, it splits the year in half a little bit. It’s one game. It’s a special game. Excited and happy to be here.