Four Memorable Moments From Bruins’ Previous Winter Classics

The Bruins will take part in their fourth Winter Classic on Monday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.
Boston is 2-1-0 in the annual event, with the lone loss coming in 2016 at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium.
Monday will mark the second time the Winter Classic will be held at Fenway.
As we prepare for the 2023 Winter Classic, let’s take a look back at some memorable moments from the others.
Marco Sturm’s game-winning overtime goal
Sturm needed two minutes to send the Fenway Park crowd into a frenzy.
The Philadelphia Flyers held onto a 1-0 lead going into the third period, and looked as if they were going to win the game. But Mark Recchi came through with the game-tying tally on the power play helped force overtime.
Sturm found the back of the net with a tip-in off a shot from Patrice Bergeron to give the Bruins a 2-1 win.
David Pastrnak’s goal celebration in 2019
Pastrnak made it a 1-1 game at the 2019 Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium. After he lit the lamp, Pastrnak unleashed a goal celebration that appeared to resemble him imitating a bird.
Turns out, Pastrnak was just trying to imitate LeBron James.
Sean Kuraly’s game-winning goal in 2019
A little over halfway through the 2019 Winter Classic with the game tied at 2-2, Kuraly played hero and potted what ended up being the game-winner in South Bend. It marked the second straight game the forward scored the deciding goal.
The Bruins ended up winning 4-2.
‘Peaky Blinders’
It’s hard to mention the 2019 Winter Classic without the epic entrance the Bruins made into Notre Dame Stadium in “Peaky Blinders” getup, which really set the tone for the eventual win.