Four Memorable Moments From Bruins’ Previous Winter Classics

The Bruins will take part in their fourth Winter Classic on Monday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.

Boston is 2-1-0 in the annual event, with the lone loss coming in 2016 at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium.

Monday will mark the second time the Winter Classic will be held at Fenway.

As we prepare for the 2023 Winter Classic, let’s take a look back at some memorable moments from the others.

Marco Sturm’s game-winning overtime goal

Sturm needed two minutes to send the Fenway Park crowd into a frenzy.

The Philadelphia Flyers held onto a 1-0 lead going into the third period, and looked as if they were going to win the game. But Mark Recchi came through with the game-tying tally on the power play helped force overtime.

Sturm found the back of the net with a tip-in off a shot from Patrice Bergeron to give the Bruins a 2-1 win.