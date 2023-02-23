Broncos’ Sean Payton Claps Back At Coaching Staff Critiques

The risk of criticizing an NFL head coach on the internet is usually pretty low. Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton must not have gotten that memo.

Payton was officially hired by the Broncos on Feb. 3, putting an end to the second year-long sabbatical of his coaching career. The decision to make a return was controversial for some, but will allow the 59-year-old an opportunity to turn around a franchise in no-man’s land, much like he did with the New Orleans Saints.

The start of his tenure hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, however.

Payton and the Broncos have seemingly struggled to fill a number of roles on their coaching staff, notably the defensive coordinator position. Denver has been tied to a number of former NFL head coaches for that spot, but have yet to actually make a hire. That much has drawn criticism from local media.

“The story broke about Sean Payton becoming the Broncos head coach 24 days ago,” Eric Goodman of Mile High Sports tweeted Wednesday. “Right now, he has (six) coaches on his staff, including himself & has 12 more to fill including every one on defense. Please don’t sell me a pile a garbage he’s taking his time. This is embarrassing.”

Payton didn’t take well to the critique, circling back to dunk on the local radio voice.

“16 with 5 to go,” Payton responded. “We’ll fill you in when we’re ready.”