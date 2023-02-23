Why Bruins Have Extra ‘Motivation’ In Matchup Vs. Kraken

It has been lost in the avalanche of wins the Boston Bruins have piled up this season.

But back in the middle of January, the Seattle Kraken handed the Bruins one of their few resounding losses of the season. The Kraken earned a 3-0 win at TD Garden, which serves as Boston’s only shutout loss and just one of only two regulation defeats on home ice on the campaign.

“They were just over top of us. They didn’t give us any odd-man rushes. I thought they were hard at both net fronts,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters following practice Wednesday, per team-provided video. “They clearly outplayed us last time we played them.”

The Bruins will have a chance to flip the script Thursday night when they begin a four-game road trip in Seattle. The Kraken own a 32-19-6 record and sit in third place in the Pacific Division.

Getting a measure of revenge is on Boston’s mind, but it is trying to not let that be its complete focus.

“All year we’ve talked about trying to win our series and all we can do is even this one,” Montgomery said. “It is a little bit of motivation, but more importantly I think we’ve been playing good hockey here consistently now and we just want to continue building our game.”

The Bruins ride a four-game winning streak into the tilt against the Kraken and are ready for the pressure Seattle likes to put on its opponent.