Bruins Wrap: Boston Finds Much-Needed Win Before All-Star Break

The Boston Bruins snapped their season-high three-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 39-7-5, while the Maple Leafs fell to 31-13-8 on their season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins had one task at hand when they took the ice in Toronto: Getting back in the win column, and that’s exactly what they did.

Yet, as had been a constant for the Bruins throughout their five-game road trip, Boston wouldn’t have it easy, contrary to the final score. Similar to several instances on the trip, Boston encountered some final-period trouble.

However, the ending wouldn’t follow that trend. In fact, the Bruins were uplifted by their defense and a few dark-horse scorers — Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo — who each entered the contest with three total goals. The Bruins also received an elite third-period insurance boost from Pavel Zacha.

Just when it appeared Boston’s rival would threaten a four-game losing streak to end the first half of the season, the Bruins flipped the switch in a major way.